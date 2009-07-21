Field Guide to Celebrity Skin for July 21

By Melissa Hunter

Celebrities have lived under a microscope forever. But since the advent of HD, it comes as no surprise that modern celebs do some crazy stuff to their skin. Particularly stars of the female variety (ever since that anti-aging clause was added to their fame contract). But how does your favorite star stay looking so fresh-faced, tan, radiant, orangey and/or expressionless? Wonderwall does some celebrity skin investigation and gives you a breakdown to the very last pore.

Over-sunning: Kim Kardashian is known for her beautiful olive skin (among other things) and she isn't afraid to work at it. And by work at it, I of course mean lie down for hours in a bikini next to a five-star hotel's pool. Tough work, but someone's gotta do it. She's taken many a TwitPic near various manmade or natural bodies of water. One, however, caused quite an outcry a few months ago when she fell asleep during a tanning spree (without sunscreen) and ended up being burnt to a crisp. With her legions of Twitter followers, she was pretty much a walking anti-sun PSA.