Gerard Butler: People think 'I'm a nut job'

By Brenda Rodriguez

Gerard Butler, star of the animated film "How to Train Your Dragon" and "The Bounty Hunter," takes his 'craft' very seriously and, in fact, has a reputation for being quite the perfectionist on movie sets. But if that doesn't surprise you, Butler reveals to Parade.com that he's actually marrying Jennifer Aniston. OK, he kids, but we wish. Click through to read more revealing tidbits about our favorite bloke.

On facing his own dragon:

"You know, what I'm scared of, honestly -- more than anything -- is myself. I'm so unpredictable and I never know where I'm going to go next. And despite knowing that, it doesn't stop the unpredictability. I think I've spent more time in my life going, 'Oh, Gerry. Don't go there, don't be that.' Everything else in life I can kind of deal with the random nature of it all and take the curveballs that life throws at me. I'm the only problem there is."