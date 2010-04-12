Good News Round Up for April 12
By Michelle Lanz
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt visited troops at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. last Thursday to show their support and take a tour of the base. Can't imagine the plastic pair would be too popular with the Marines, but it's a nice gesture at least. (People)
By Michelle Lanz
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt visited troops at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. last Thursday to show their support and take a tour of the base. Can't imagine the plastic pair would be too popular with the Marines, but it's a nice gesture at least. (People)