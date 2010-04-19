Good News Roundup For April 19
By Michelle Lanz
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
She hasn't officially announced her pregnancy, but Aussie actress Isla Fisher seems to be sporting a sizable baby bump. Congrats (in advance) to Ms. Fisher and her hubby, Sacha Baron Cohen/Bruno/Borat! (People)
