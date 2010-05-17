Good News Roundup for May 17
By Michelle Lanz
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith let out a little TMI during their visit to the Oprah Winfrey Show, which is set to air Monday. The long-married couple get candid when asked how they keep the romance in their relationship. Let's just say Jada keeps a steady arsenal of "surprises" to make sure that goofy smile stays on Will's face. (E!)
