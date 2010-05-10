Good News Roundup for May 10

By Michelle Lanz

Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.

Victoria Beckham is set to author a fashion segment for Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP website and weekly newsletter. They've apparently "admired each other for years," which means there may be a new Hollywood power BFF couple a'brewin'. (Wonderwall)