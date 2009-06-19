By Kara Warner and Saryn Chorney

Halle Berry finally got her revenge for that sloppy smooch Adrien Brody planted on her at the Oscars oh so many moons ago. As the grand winner of the "Decade of Hotness" prize at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" awards, Berry surprised one very lucky presenter -- Jamie Foxx -- with a devious (albeit scripted) kiss. Day-um girlfriend! We just hope she hollered at baby daddy Gabriel Aubry for permission first.

In case you missed the Third Annual Spike TV 2009 "Guys Choice" Awards Show on Sunday, June 21, check out some of the winners, presenters and performers who made the event so guy-tastic.