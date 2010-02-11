Heart Truth's 2010 Red Dress Collection

By Michelle Lanz and Brenda Rodriguez, with reporting by Kara Warner

Heidi Klum wore Diane Von Furstenberg to the Heart Truth's Red Dress fashion show on Thursday in New York. "It's wonderful that all these wonderful women are here today, they're all putting on a red gown, they're all strutting their stuff, [and] they don't need tips because they're all good at what they do," gushed Klum. "It's good that they keep [the show] light. I'm happy to be here. I'm happy if I don't fall!"

