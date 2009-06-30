Heir to the Throne

By Dana Flax

With the sudden passing of Michael Jackson last Thursday still top of mind, we're left pondering a question that's impossible to ignore: Who will inherit his throne as heir to the title of King (or Queen) of Pop? The title, regally bestowed upon Michael by his friend Elizabeth Taylor in 1989, likely will not be awarded to anyone else in the foreseeable future. However, the following list is our exploration of the question, just in case, you know, any matters of state arise that require the leadership of a sovereign ruler.

Justin Timberlake, All-Around Entertainer

An obvious potential heir lies in Justin Timberlake, whose transition from boy-band darling to superstar solo artist mirrors the career progression of the late King of Pop. Also, producer Timbaland, who collaborated on both of his albums, could be construed as the Quincy Jones to his Michael. Not to mention Justin is, like Mike, the consummate entertainer -- singer, dancer, self-deprecating comedy sketch stand-by. Besides, we would be remiss if we didn't note M.J.'s direct, sometimes obvious, influence on J.T.'s musical style and choreography. Long live the King, indeed.