Paparazzi Stories

How to Create the Lindsay Lohan Milkshake, In 6 Steps

Roshan Perera / Splash News 1 / 7

By Dana Flax

Last night, Czar of the Costume Change Lindsay Lohan just, you know, dropped by her fave hangout Millions of Milkshakes in West Hollywood, Calif. to school some kids on how to make the perfect milkshake. (Publicity stunt? Not our LiLo!)

Wonderwall got an exclusive peek at her top-secret recipe, and we just had to share its deliciousness. After all, Queen Ginger would teach you herself, but she'd have to charge.

Up NextRoyal runaround!
Roshan Perera / Splash News 1 / 7

By Dana Flax

Last night, Czar of the Costume Change Lindsay Lohan just, you know, dropped by her fave hangout Millions of Milkshakes in West Hollywood, Calif. to school some kids on how to make the perfect milkshake. (Publicity stunt? Not our LiLo!)

Wonderwall got an exclusive peek at her top-secret recipe, and we just had to share its deliciousness. After all, Queen Ginger would teach you herself, but she'd have to charge.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries