Imagined Convos

Imagined Conversations: Eric Dane's Shirtless Inner Monologue

Perkins, Shirley / Pacific Coast News 1 / 5

By Dana Flax

Steamy "Grey's Anatomy" stud Eric Dane was spotted on the beach in Malibu yesterday, filming scenes for "Valentine's Day" with his shirt off and ... Uh, just lost our train of thought. Cursed handsomeness!

Anyway, click through to see what we imagine his inner monologue could be during such times of trying mental laboriousness.

Up NextRIP
Perkins, Shirley / Pacific Coast News 1 / 5

By Dana Flax

Steamy "Grey's Anatomy" stud Eric Dane was spotted on the beach in Malibu yesterday, filming scenes for "Valentine's Day" with his shirt off and ... Uh, just lost our train of thought. Cursed handsomeness!

Anyway, click through to see what we imagine his inner monologue could be during such times of trying mental laboriousness.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries