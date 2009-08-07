Imagined Conversations: Eric Dane's Shirtless Inner Monologue
By Dana Flax
Steamy "Grey's Anatomy" stud Eric Dane was spotted on the beach in Malibu yesterday, filming scenes for "Valentine's Day" with his shirt off and ... Uh, just lost our train of thought. Cursed handsomeness!
Anyway, click through to see what we imagine his inner monologue could be during such times of trying mental laboriousness.
