Imagined Conversations: Geek Chic Edition
By Melissa Hunter
TYRA BANKS: Hi, yeah, this is Tyra Banks, and I'm organizing an impromptu dance performance in Union Square to celebrate me, and I'd like to order a couple hundred professional dancers. I don't care that I called Pizza Hut, just make it happen. Kisses.
By Melissa Hunter
TYRA BANKS: Hi, yeah, this is Tyra Banks, and I'm organizing an impromptu dance performance in Union Square to celebrate me, and I'd like to order a couple hundred professional dancers. I don't care that I called Pizza Hut, just make it happen. Kisses.