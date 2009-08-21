Imagined Convos

Imagined Conversations: Geek Chic Edition

Doug Meszler / Splash News 1 / 15

By Melissa Hunter

TYRA BANKS: Hi, yeah, this is Tyra Banks, and I'm organizing an impromptu dance performance in Union Square to celebrate me, and I'd like to order a couple hundred professional dancers. I don't care that I called Pizza Hut, just make it happen. Kisses.

Up NextAlmost Divorced
Doug Meszler / Splash News 1 / 15

By Melissa Hunter

TYRA BANKS: Hi, yeah, this is Tyra Banks, and I'm organizing an impromptu dance performance in Union Square to celebrate me, and I'd like to order a couple hundred professional dancers. I don't care that I called Pizza Hut, just make it happen. Kisses.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries