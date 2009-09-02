Imagined Inspiration: Naomi Campbell's V Photoshoot

By Dana Flax

In the latest issue of V Magazine (on newsstands today), iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld photographed supermodel Naomi Campbell in various scenarios that left us wondering, "What on earth, dear Naomi, was going through your headdress?" Well, we've come up with our guesses as to the inspiration for each look; click through to read our amusing, if amateurish, take.

This look, shot in Moscow (natch), screams Expensive Siberian Castaway. You would need the Dri-fit leggings, too, if you had to trudge through miles of snow every day just to get to school.