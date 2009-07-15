Hard Sell: The Top 12 Ineffective Celeb Ads
By Paige Ferrari
When celebrities aren't selling themselves, they're probably selling you something. Of course, not all stars and their products are such great matches. That's why we've rounded up the top 12 celebrity endorsements that, through miscasting, mixed messages, or general reliance on inane underlying concepts, managed to miss the mark.
12. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt filmed this (unaired) Pizza Hut commercial shortly before their misadventures in the Costa Rican jungle on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here." Granted, Heidi and Spencer are appropriately cheesy spokespeople. We're just suspicious that Heidi would never let that greasy goodness enter her soon-to-be-tastefully nude temple.
