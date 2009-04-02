The Top Hollywood Ingenues
Graceful, intelligent and elegantly gifted, Natalie Portman transfixes fans with her serene composure. It's all part of the Ingenue's appeal to mesmerize us with a "je ne sais quoi" star quality. See which other Hollywood beauties seem heaven sent.
Graceful, intelligent and elegantly gifted, Natalie Portman transfixes fans with her serene composure. It's all part of the Ingenue's appeal to mesmerize us with a "je ne sais quoi" star quality. See which other Hollywood beauties seem heaven sent.