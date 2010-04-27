"Iron Man 2" World Premiere

By Brenda Rodriguez and Dana Flax

Making his red-carpet debut for "Iron Man 2," Robert Downey Jr. was greeted by thousands of screaming fans who lined Hollywood Boulevard on April 26 for the world premiere of the new flick. Downey drove up to the premiere, held at Hollywood's famed El Capitan Theatre, in a sports car with his wife and "Iron Man" producer Susan Downey in the passenger seat.

Although he plays a slick Tony Stark, Downey told Wonderwall he was looking to take his character in a different direction this go-around. "I thought I'd bring just a little bit more of my own naturalism instead of trying to be hip, slick and cool ... Thought I'd just be a bit more myself," Downey said. "It's really hard to say where he ends and I begin."