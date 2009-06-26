The King & I

The King and I: Jackson and Collaborators

BEBETO MATTHEWS / Invision/AP 1 / 24

By Saryn Chorney

The popular sibling collaboration, "Scream," recorded by Michael Jackson and his little sister Janet Jackson won the dynamic duo a "Best Dance Video" award at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out the presenters, Notorious B.I.G. and Bill Bellamy, in the corner. We hope Biggie and Michael will make some sweet music together in hip hop heaven.

