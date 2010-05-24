JC: 'I prefer kissing on an empty stomach'

By Molly McGonigle

Oh, the one that got away. John Corbett, who played Carrie's ex-fiance Aidan, returns to "Sex and the City 2" leaving Team Aidan fans crossing their fingers for a little romp down memory lane. In an interview with Parade, Corbett gives the low down on reprising the role that made him famous, kissing Sarah Jessica Parker (again) and his real-life girlfriend, Bo Derek.

On his secretive return to "Sex and the City 2":

"Nobody knew for a long time that I was in the movie. People would ask me and I'd say, 'No, it's just a rumor.' I felt bad lying to everybody. I even lied to my mother when I went on location to Morocco. I think I told her I was going to Ireland for two weeks on a vacation. I had to because my mom's got a big yapper. She would have called some reporter and said, 'Guess where my son is?'"