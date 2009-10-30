Jemaine Clement on "Broncos" and "Conchords"

By Melissa Hunter

Jemaine Clement stars in "Gentlemen Broncos," the latest film by husband-and-wife team Jared and Jerusha Hess (of "Napoleon Dynamite" fame), and his performance as the arrogant, morally bankrupt sci-fi writer Chevalier is not to be missed. Wonderwall sat down with the "Flight of the Conchords" star, who opened up about New Zealand, the future of "Conchords," and his secret aspirations of being a computer programmer.

On being an audience member first, and an actor second:

"I love movies. If I hear about a cool movie from a director I like, I don't want to ruin it by being in it. I don't want to see myself in it, it would ruin it for me. I'd just rather see the movie."