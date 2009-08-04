Celeb Gloss

Jen Aniston: "This is what it looks like to be the lonely girl."

By Saryn Chorney

Hey, it worked for Jessica Rose. In a revealing new interview and cover story for Elle magazine's September 2009 issue, Jennifer Aniston opens up about the "lonely girl" whispers behind her back, her strengths, her family and more.

On labels:

"If I'm the emblem for 'this is what it looks like to be the lonely girl getting on with her life,' so be it."

