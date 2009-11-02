Jennifer Coolidge on "Broncos" & quirky roles
By Melissa Hunter
Wonderwall recently sat down with Jennifer Coolidge, star of "Gentlemen Broncos" to talk shop. The actress plays a wacky and devoted mom in the film, and within her portrayal we discover yet another one of her brilliantly bizarre, tragically comic (or comically tragic) characters. "Broncos" co-stars Jemaine Clement and Michael Angarano, and comes from the same flippin' sweet people who gave the world "Napoleon Dynamite." Coolidge tells us a little about life as a character actress, and playing mama to that sexy boy Kristen Stewart (allegedly) dates.
