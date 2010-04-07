J.Lo: I'm still the same girl from the Bronx

By Brenda Rodriguez

Jenny from the block is all grown up. With a hubby, two twin toddlers, and the juggling of acting and music careers, Jennifer Lopez has traded in the glam and glitz for diapers and sandboxes. And she's just fine with that. "I love having the kids running around," Lopez says in the new issue of Redbook. The singer-actress opens up about life with a full house, her hubby Marc Anthony and her love of romantic comedies.

On how motherhood changed her:

"I can't help but be a different person now that I've had kids. That really does change your whole perspective on life for the better. I definitely feel like I've grown up. So, I guess in a way parts of me are going to be different, but in general I'm still the same girl from the Bronx who had big dreams."