Jennifer Lopez's Surprise Birthday Extravaganza

By Melissa Hunter

Jennifer Lopez turned 40 on Friday, and to no one's surprise, she partied in true J.Lo style: by having two surprise birthday parties. Apparently Marc Anthony calls Jennifer "Lola" which is kinda cute, I must admit. You know, for them.

Rumors have been that she was pissed that a bunch of her A-lister friends showed up way too late to be photographed to prove they were there (such as Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keyes) and some were no-shows (such as TomKat). In spite of the drama, J.Lo gave the best acting performance to date in pretending not to be surprised by her 2nd surprise party. Click through to see the gripping drama.