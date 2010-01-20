Jessica Alba: "Pregnancy was the most incredible experience that I've ever had"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Stretch Marks? Cellulite? They don't scare Jessica Alba, who tells SELF magazine in their new issue that her baby girl Honor is worth the physical blemishes of pregnancy. Click through to see what she has to say about marriage, her "Valentine's Day" co-star Ashton Kutcher and her Internet habits.

On loving her body flaws and all:

"Pregnancy was the most incredible experience that I've ever had. So I'll take the stretch marks. I'll take the sagging boobs. I'll take the cellulite I can never get rid of."

Alba's cover shoot playlist