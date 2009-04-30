Katharine McPhee ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Will Binns / Pacific Coast News 1 / 13 OAHU, HAWAII, Monday, March 16, 2009, Katharine McPhee begins the filming of 'You May Not Kiss The Bride' on Oahu, Hawaii. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextCustody Meeting Will Binns / Pacific Coast News 1 / 13 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:33am PDT, Apr 30, 2009 OAHU, HAWAII, Monday, March 16, 2009, Katharine McPhee begins the filming of 'You May Not Kiss The Bride' on Oahu, Hawaii. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail