. Keanu Reeves ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Eduardo Verdugo / Invision/AP 1 / 40 Keanu Reeves at a news conference to promote his film "The Day the Earth Stood Still" in Mexico City, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2008. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextSpace Royals Eduardo Verdugo / Invision/AP 1 / 40 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 1:55pm PST, Mar 11, 2010 Keanu Reeves at a news conference to promote his film "The Day the Earth Stood Still" in Mexico City, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2008. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail