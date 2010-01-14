. Keri Russell ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 28 Keri Russell at the "Bedtime Stories" world premiere, at El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood, California, on December 18, 2008. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextCustody Meeting Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. 1 / 28 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 10:43am PST, Jan 14, 2010 Keri Russell at the "Bedtime Stories" world premiere, at El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood, California, on December 18, 2008. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail