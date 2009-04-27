Kevin Connelly ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Darla Khazei / Pacific Coast News 1 / 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Wednesday July 15 2009. Kevin Connelly leaves the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at NBC studios in New York. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextRIP Darla Khazei / Pacific Coast News 1 / 3 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:31pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Wednesday July 15 2009. Kevin Connelly leaves the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at NBC studios in New York. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail