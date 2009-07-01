Chemistry On Set

Co-Star Chemistry On Set

By Dana Flax

There must be something romantic about epically long film shoots, as many Hollywood co-stars end up dating each other in real life as well as on screen. Is it real, or are they acting? Click through and you can be the judge.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley met on the set of their hit show "Gossip Girl." Left to our own imaginations, we fancy their off-set romance is, against all odds, exactly like that of Serena and Dan's. Except it's probably not that dramatic and makes some kind of rational sense.

