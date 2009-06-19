L.A. Premiere of "The Proposal"

By Corey Podell and Saryn Chorney

"The Proposal" hits theaters today, and star Ryan Reynolds did his due diligence on the red carpet at the movie's June 1, 2009 Hollywood premiere. Check out this hilarious clip from the movie and get all the latest info, then find out what Ryan, Sandra Bullock and other celebs had to say about the film.

In "The Proposal," Sandra Bullock, as a pushy boss, forces her younger male assistant (Ryan) to marry her in order to keep her Visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to Canada. We asked native Canuck Ryan Reynolds whether he gave Sandra any pointers on acting more like a real Canadian.

"Yeah, I signed her up for some hockey lessons, and I told her to apologize a lot more, but none of these things did she really follow through on," explained Reynolds.

And what of his own marriage to Scarlett Johansson? Was it also sped up for citizenship reasons?

"Yes," he admitted. "I wanted to upgrade to really expensive health care."

Just as we suspected!