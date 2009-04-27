Malin Akerman ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Retna Digital 1 / 19 Malin Akerman at the "Watchmen" Los Angeles Premiere, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA, USA March 02, 2009 © Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextNew 'Do Retna Digital 1 / 19 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:30pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Malin Akerman at the "Watchmen" Los Angeles Premiere, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA, USA March 02, 2009 © Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail