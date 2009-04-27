Martha Stewart ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Retna Digital 1 / 11 Martha Stewart attends the 22nd Annual Citymeals-on-Wheels Power Lunch for Women held at the Rainbow Room on November 21, 2008 in New York City. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextHey, Girl Retna Digital 1 / 11 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:31pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Martha Stewart attends the 22nd Annual Citymeals-on-Wheels Power Lunch for Women held at the Rainbow Room on November 21, 2008 in New York City. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail