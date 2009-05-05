The Met Costume Institute Gala Arrivals

Forget the Tribeca Film Festival. Last night, Hollywood took over Manhattan as the Met's Costume Institute celebrated fashion with its annual gala. This year's theme was "Model as Muse," and needless to say, the red carpet was a who's who of supermodels and star muses representing their haute couture designer counterparts.

The man, the myth, the legend -- and his muse: Marc Jacobs and supermodel Kate Moss arrived arm-in-arm to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. Obviously, Kate's sexy little silver number was designed by her date, and the jewels were courtesy of some guy named Harry Winston.