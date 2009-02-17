Michael Jackson's Neverland Auction
Julien's Auctions will sell to the highest bidder PhotoVOs from Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch from April 22 to 25, including this portrait of Jackson dressed as a king, which can be yours for the low, low price of $4,000 - $6,000.
