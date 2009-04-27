Michelle Trachtenberg ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail (AP Photo / Evan Agostini) / Invision/AP 1 / 19 Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Herve Leger Fall 2009 fashion show at Bryant Park, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2009 in New York. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextRoyal runaround! (AP Photo / Evan Agostini) / Invision/AP 1 / 19 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:30pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Herve Leger Fall 2009 fashion show at Bryant Park, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2009 in New York. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail