Miley Is "Deeper Than Normal People"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Miley Cyrus isn't Daddy's little girl anymore. The singer/actress opens up in the new issue of Teen Vogue (on stands March 16) about her steady beau Liam Hemsworth, who is also her co-star in "The Last Song," and taking some time off. She even offers further proof that she's leaving her teen years behind, um, even if she's still only 17. Hint: Her "Sex and the City" alter ego is not Carrie.

Miley on Australian beau Liam:

"I think we're both deeper than normal people -- what they think and how they feel. He's very grateful for what he has, but he doesn't let it go to his head. I'm like that too."

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus, Boyfriend Dish on Kissing