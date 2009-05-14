Is Ali Lohan Becoming the New Lindsay?

By Saryn Chorney

Is Ali Lohan turning into her big, bad sister Lindsay? According to Life & Style Weekly, the lil' Lohan spawn follows her big sis everywhere, including her closet. "Ali is 15 going on 16 and dresses her age, so there are some outfits that just work," says Dina Lohan, who is actually 46 going on 15 herself.

Personally, we're a little on the fence about the issue. Dressing like Lindsay is one thing, but actually turning into her? That's another beast entirely. So we did what any celebrity web site would do: We gathered a handful of photos and consulted our Magic 8-Ball ...