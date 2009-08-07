Must See NBC

By Corey Podell and Saryn Chorney

It's the calm before the fall TV storm: This week, NBC's brightest stars chatted with Wonderwall about their new and upcoming series. Now we're even more psyched to set our DVRs come September.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg will be working double shifts on her new show "Mercy" as well as "Gossip Girl." So, what would Georgina Sparks think of her nurse pals and hospital-friendly fashions?

"Oh boy, she would not like their shoes," laughed Trachtenberg. "They're nurse clogs. She would definitely take them to Barneys and pay for it. I think Georgina is probably going to need these ladies in her life when she goes to the emergency room."