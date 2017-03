Nicolette Sheridan arrives at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP)

New 'Do

Up Next

Up Next New 'Do

Nicolette Sheridan arrives at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP)

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser