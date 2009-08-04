Who's on Obama's Birthday Guest List?

By Melissa Hunter

Today, Aug. 4, is none other than Barack Obama's 49th birthday. And while the Clintons are recuperating from Chelsea's big day, we hope our president is also lying low and chilling with his buds. Not like there's much on his plate, anyway.

Obama has picked up a few famous friends throughout his tenure. And only the raddest ones, really. So when narrowing down the exclusive guest list, here are a few stars we'd expect to attend Obama's awesome birthday RAGER! Chris Rock is so making the cut. I mean, they have a secret handshake and everything.