The 2009 Oscar Nominee Scouting Report
Fresh from a pre-Oscars work-out, multiple role-playing Best Supporting Actor Nominee Robert Downey Jr. proves he can even power-walk and chew gum at the same time. But how are the other nominees preparing themselves for the big night? Let's see!
