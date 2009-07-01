Public Enemies Premiere

By Saryn Chorney and Corey Podell

Heeeere's Johnny! Although the always dapper Mr. Depp had to share the red carpet with his "Public Enemies" co-star Christian Bale at the film's LA Film Festival premiere on June 23, his blue specs (and matching shirt and pendant) gave him the gangster fashion edge in our opinion.

Click through to see which other famous faces showed up to see a sneak preview of the film, which is rumored to be one of the best of 2009. "Public Enemies" is now in theaters nationwide.