This Saturday the stars came out to the Rally for Kids with Cancer Scavenger Cup. The day-long event was in support of the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and PADRES Contra El Cáncer in their children's cancer research, care and treatment, in the hopes of one day ending children's cancer. Eva Longoria served as the chairperson for the event.

Each celebrity had their own race car and drove around Los Angeles to find clues to get them to each pit stop. Wonderwall served as the lead sponsor for the event, and we were lucky enough to be there. Click through to see exclusive pictures from the rally, and check out even more photos on the Wonderwall Facebook page.