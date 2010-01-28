Reality Check for Jan. 28

By Michelle Lanz

Real life is just so boring. Luckily, TV brings us a world of reality shows full of drama, shocking revelations and ridiculous specimens of human life. So what went on in this contrived existence this week? Click through to see what your fave reality stars were up to:

Holly Madison loves her furry friends so much that she makes sure they wear only the best apparel money can buy. And by apparel we mean a $3.2 million diamond-encrusted dog collar, modeled sweetly by her pint-sized pooch Napoleon. Sure this is just a setup for FIDO Friendly magazine's next issue, but I can't help but imagine little Napoleon popping a squat in the backyard with diamonds jutting out from his neck. (Pop Crunch)