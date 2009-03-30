Return of the '90s!
An '80s pop culture revival was going strong for a while, so we knew a '90s renaissance couldn't be far behind. First "90210" returned, and now a new "Melrose Place" starring Ashlee Simpson. Here's further proof the grunge-era is back in full-force.
