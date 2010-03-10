R.Pattz: Not "fully confident" With Women

By Brenda Rodriguez

Robert Pattinson has one thing in common with his "Twilight" character Edward Cullen: They can both be mysterious. But that's where the comparisons end. The actor is finally opening up to Parade magazine about "meaningless celebrity," his new film "Remember Me," and unleashing his inner macho side a la Taylor Launter. (We like.)

On acting as therapy:

"I try and pick roles that will help me develop as a human being and I think I was going through a similar kind of experience as my character Tyler [in "Remember Me"], which I guess you could call being rebellious. I thought just doing the film would actually help me to think about and discover things that would help me in my life. I was kind of using it as a therapy exercise."