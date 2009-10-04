Rocky Roadsters

By Melissa Hunter

Lindsay Lohan & Samantha Ronson

The hot mess couple du jour is none other than LiLo and SamRo (every unstable couple needs a catchy nickname). And thanks to the trusty Internet, their can't-live-with-can't-live-without behavior has been documented every step of the way. All their Twitter rants, angry photos, and public drama are enough to make us keep our celeb love drama-fix satiated while Brangelina and K.Stew & R.Pattz remain tight-lipped about their status.