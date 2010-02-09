Romance Report for Feb. 9

By Kat Giantis

Simon 'Getting Serious' With Galpal?

By Kat Giantis

Dating Simon Cowell is not for the faint of heart. Chances are, an evening out with him would end with a brutally honest critique, a la, "The dinner conversation was amateurish, but you made up for it with the fantastic technique on your good-night kiss." The reason we bring this up: Seems the moneybags "American Idol" judge has gone public with his dark-haired squeeze of several months.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

"It's getting serious," an insider tells the London Daily Mirror of Simon's relationship with makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy, who must have a soft spot for dream-crushing men in moob-accentuating second-skin T-shirts. "Simon is ready to let everyone know. Things between them are moving along very nicely indeed. Their relationship has been conducted under a cloak of secrecy, but the situation has now changed."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

The pair reportedly enjoyed a double-date this weekend at a London eatery with one of Cowell's ex-girlfriends and her husband. "They looked cozy," relays an eyewitness. "It was clear there was real chemistry between them. He seemed smitten and she likewise."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Simon, 50, and Mezhgan, 36, apparently have Susan Boyle to thank for their couple-y status. The paper says they grew close last year while working on her much-heralded makeover.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

"[They] started off as friends," an insider explains to the London Daily Mail. "She is a great girl. She is down to earth and not in the least bit starstruck."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

The official word from camp Cowell: "We're not commenting. Simon's private life is private."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED VIDEO: See Ellen DeGeneres talk about Simon & "Idol"