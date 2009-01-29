Sesame Street: A Celebrity Hot Spot?
John Mayer and Queen Latifah joined forces with A-list Muppets to promote a new PBS special. We can't wait to see the program when it premiers on April 1st, but in the meantime, here are some of our other favorite celeb sightings on Sesame Street.
John Mayer and Queen Latifah joined forces with A-list Muppets to promote a new PBS special. We can't wait to see the program when it premiers on April 1st, but in the meantime, here are some of our other favorite celeb sightings on Sesame Street.