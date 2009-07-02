Patriotic Star Style

By Saryn Chorney

Hollywood stars may be known for their liberal political views, but that doesn't mean they aren't proud patriots. In honor of the Fourth of July, we've found a slew of celebs who pledge allegiance to their independent fashion sense. Check out these red, white and blue all-stars.

God bless Jane Krakowski. The actress wore this red, white and blue Campbell Soup dress designed by Nicole Miller to the Women's Day Red Dress Awards in New York City last February. We're sure the American Heart Association and Andy Warhol thank her for this charitable haute couture contribution.